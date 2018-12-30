Transfer Expert Claims Man City Must Act 'Quickly' to Beat Liverpool to January Signings

Manchester City will be forced to act ‘quickly’ in their bid to beat title rivals Liverpool to new signings during the January transfer window, according to Ian McGarry – with Thomas Partey an early target.

Pep Guardiola’s champions have fallen ten points adrift of leaders Liverpool ahead of the Citizens’ trip to face Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, with the pressure on City to make up ground on their rampant challengers.

Unbeaten in the #PL at the halfway stage:



Arsenal 2003/04

Man Utd 2010/11

Man City 2017/18

Liverpool 2018/19



Will Liverpool emulate the other three and go on to win the title? pic.twitter.com/lWYfuVtv33 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 29, 2018

Liverpool continued to set the pace with a thumping 5-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday, and it has been suggested that the Reds could do likewise in the transfer market. Transfer expert McGarry told the Transfer Window podcast, via the Express: “I’m told that City have enquired to Atletico Madrid about Thomas Partey.

“For me, he is one of the most exciting and most effective holding midfielders in European football at this moment in time.

I Love rock & roll #Liverpool — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) December 29, 2018

“He would be my choice for Pep Guardiola in terms of bringing someone in going forward.

“Remember that City were very much in the market for Fred, the Brazilian midfielder who signed for Manchester United in the summer, so this is not a position which Guardiola is just suddenly waking up to in terms of it being deficient.

“He’s been looking at this for a year now or more and unusually City have not really responded or reacted properly to this.

“However, I do believe that the losses to Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Chelsea, and the fact they’re trailing Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, means that they will act and act quickly in January.”

City also lost out on the signing of Jorginho to Chelsea during the summer, with Guardiola’s pursuit of a new holding midfielder to provide an alternative to Fernandinho having proved fruitless.

Pep Guardiola revealed that Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Vincent Kompany have trained but he has yet to decide if they will feature against Southampton tomorrow.



Guardiola also reiterated that he has no plans to sign anyone in January. pic.twitter.com/IawMM2y5TA — City Watch (@City_Watch) December 29, 2018

Having only managed to sign Riyad Mahrez during the summer and with Liverpool likely to be active in the market once more in January, the champions may have to be more decisive and efficient with their business next month.