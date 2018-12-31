Everton Defender Mason Holgate Joins West Brom on Loan Until End of the Season

West Brom have announced the loan signing of Everton defender Mason Holgate until the end of the season, as the Baggies make their first signing ahead of the opening of the transfer window on Tuesday.

Holgate, who has managed just six senior appearances so far this season, will be hoping to aid his new side in securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and offers versatile cover in defence.

↩️ | Mason Holgate will join @WBA on loan for the rest of the season. Good luck, Mason! #EFC pic.twitter.com/FqeyPB1p2U — Everton (@Everton) December 31, 2018

“I tried to bring Mason into the squad in the summer but at that stage Everton were not willing to release him," manager Darren Moore told the West Brom website.

“I watched him play against Salomon Rondon in the goalless draw at The Hawthorns last season and I thought he was outstanding. I want to get our business done as early as possible and this is a good start - I’m grateful to get him into the squad now.

“First and foremost he is a good, good player. He is quick, agile, athletic, comfortable on the ball. He’s a young, up-and-coming player with a big future. But he already has good Premier League experience including playing in a Merseyside derby and that is a real furnace to handle.

“He will compete for the right-back and central defensive positions. His enthusiasm to come also impressed me - he wants to play and I believe he is going to be a good addition for us."

The young defender will join us on loan until the end of the season from @Everton...#WBA https://t.co/9yf6iAPTeQ — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 31, 2018

Holgate won't be registered in time for the Championship clash with Blackburn on Tuesday, with West Brom's FA Cup third round clash with Wigan Athletic on Saturday looking like a possible debut.