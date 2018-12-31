Liverpool Ace Xherdan Shaqiri Admits Reds Were 'Boosted' by Rivals' Defeat Ahead of Arsenal Win

Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has claimed that seeing Tottenham Hotspur lose 3-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers boosted his side ahead of their match against Arsenal, which saw them increase their lead at the top of the league with a 5-1 win.

Heading into last weekend's Premier League action, Spurs had impressed with two emphatic wins over Everton and Bournemouth, and were being touted by pundits as potential dark horses for the title. However their slip-up against Wolves saw them fall further behind the Reds, with the gap between the two sides now stretched to nine points.

Speaking about the psychological boost the result gave his side, via the Evening Standard, the Swiss sensation said: "Obviously (it boosted us). I think everybody when they see some teams struggle, who are behind you and coming after you, it's nice to see obviously. But, in the end, we look to ourselves and win our games."





The pint-sized winger has impressed at Anfield since moving from relegated Stoke City in the summer, and has become an integral part of Jürgen Klopp's side. The 27-year-old has scored six goals and provided two assists in 15 Premier League matches for the Reds this season, including a match-winning brace of goals against Manchester United earlier in the month.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

With the season now past the halfway point, Liverpool are in with their best chance of winning their first Premier League title in years. Seven points clear of Manchester City in second place, the Reds could put themselves ten points clear with a win against the Citizens on Thursday night, as they look to continue their impressive unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Meanwhile, Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk has claimed that his half-time scrap with Arsenal's Sokratis was triggered by the Gunners defender accusing Mohamed Salah of diving. The Egyptian ace won a penalty and duly converted before the break, and Sokratis appeared to be infuriated to have been penalised for his challenge in the penalty area.