Liverpool Lining Up Surprise January Move For Bristol City Youngster Lloyd Kelly

By 90Min
December 31, 2018

Liverpool are reportedly looking into the January signing of Bristol City's young left back Lloyd Kelly, as cover for Andy Robertson and a possible replacement for the disgruntled Alberto Moreno. 

Kelly has been in excellent form for City this term, playing 22 times across competitions, as well as garnering international honours. He became the Under-20s captain at the start of the season, but injuries soon meant an upgrade to Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21 side, where he further impressed onlookers.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Seen as one of the greatest talents outside of the Premier League, Liverpool are keen to snap the 20-year-old up in the January transfer window, as reported by the Daily Express. Atop of the division by a whopping seven points, the Reds are in a privileged position in that they do not require many new additions. 

However, the left back position is understood to be an area they are looking to improve on, with Andy Robertson in need of occasional cover and Alberto Moreno likely to depart the club. 

The Spaniard has left no uncertainty as to his unhappiness in Merseyside right now, recently declaring: "I do not feel good. That is the truth.

"I hurt myself giving everything for this team. And I think that when I came back from injury, I deserved an opportunity. The situation is normal for a lot of players. But simply I did not like the way [Klopp] has treated me. You can say that."

But it's not just the treatment from Jurgen Klopp that has Moreno pining for a move back home: 

"Moving back to Spain is something I have thought about. I am tired of the cold here but I do not know about interests from other clubs.

"I am in my fifth year here. There is no agreement on a renewal and in January I am free to listen to any offer."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)