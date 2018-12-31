Liverpool Rule Out January Exit for Frustrated Backup as Reds Looks to Challenge on All Fronts

Liverpool are believed to have ruled out the possibility of their backup goalkeeper Simon Mignolet leaving the club in the January transfer window.

The former Sunderland stopper has become a peripheral figure at Anfield in recent times, losing his starting spot to Loris Karius last season, and remaining on the sidelines following the big money arrival of Alisson in the summer. Since the 2018/19 season kicked off back in August, Mignolet has appeared just once for the Reds, in a 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

According to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, Liverpool intend to keep Mignolet on their books until at least the end of the season, and they wish to have a strong backup option should Alisson succumb to injury. The 30-year-old's current deal runs until the summer of 2021, meaning he could face spending another two seasons on the bench at Anfield.

Mignolet's agent has previously claimed that his client is unhappy playing second fiddle to a first choice keeper at Liverpool, but was unable to engineer a move for the keeper last summer. However, should Loris Karius return to the club following his season-long loan with Turkish side Beşiktaş, Mignolet could be allowed to finally depart the Reds to take on a new challenge.

The best way to get warm on a cold morning! 🔥💪🏻 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/CkgE2VN2a3 — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 28, 2018

Having conceded just eight goals in 20 Premier League matches, there's no chance that Alisson will see his number one spot snatched any time soon. With a solid history in the Premier League, Mignolet would be an alluring option for a number of top tier sides, and was believed to be on the radar of both Napoli and Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer.

In other news, Klopp reacted angrily to suggestions that his star forward Mohamed Salah has dived to win penalties in recent weeks. The Egyptian went to ground following minimal contact twice against Newcastle and Arsenal over the Christmas period. Klopp claimed that his squad doesn't have divers, and Salah didn't cheat to earn a penalty.