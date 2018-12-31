West Ham Confirm Signing of Samir Nasri After Successful Trial Period With the Hammers

By 90Min
December 31, 2018

West Ham have confirmed the signing of former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri, after the 32-year-old completed a successful trial period with the club.

With his 18 month suspension for doping offences lifted as of New Year's day, speculation has been rife for weeks that Nasri was close to agreeing a short-term deal with the Hammers. 

Reports turned into fact today, however, as the club confirmed in an official statement that the two-time Premier League winner has signed a deal initially until the end of the season, with the option of an extension. 

“You choose a club and a project because of the ambition, and I think that West Ham has everything to be one of the biggest clubs in London, for sure," Nasri told West Ham's official website.

“Coming back to the most competitive league in the world, with a team full of ambition with a manager that I know. It’s the best job in the world, and I’m really excited about it.”

Manager Manuel Pellegrini, who worked with Nasri at Manchester City, added: “I am very pleased to welcome Samir to West Ham United. 


"He is a player I obviously know well from our time together at Manchester City and I am happy to be working with him again. 


"He has been working very hard here in recent weeks to build up his fitness and condition after a long period without playing, and he is now very determined to return to his best.

“Samir will give us another dimension in our attacking play. He is a very technical player, with excellent quality on the ball, and the ability to create big moments in important matches."

