Has Croatia Ever Won the World Cup?

The 2018 World Cup marks Croatia fifth time in the globe's premier soccer tournament.

Croatia is seeking their first World Cup title, as they take on England in the semifinals.

Before 1998, Croatian athletes competed for Yugoslavia in the World Cup. Croatia's best ever finish at the tournament was a third place showing at the 1998 World Cup held in France. Les Bleus ended up winning the tournament on home soil.

The three subsequent appearances, Croatia did not make it out of the group stage.