One of the best parts of the World Cup is the song that makes you feel intense, prideful and emotional at the same time before commerical breaks or intermissions.

From Waka Waka in 2010 to We Are One in 2014, the World Cup is symbolized and defined by its music.

Although the official World Cup song for the 2018 competition are "Colors" by Jason Derulo and "Live It Up" by Nicky Jam featuring Will Smith and Era Istrefi, much attention has been drawn to Fox's theme music throughout the Cup.

The song, dubbed "Where Angels Fear to Tread," features Russian neoclassical pianist and composer Kirill Richter and is incluenced by Russia's culture. It uses a 23-piece orchestra with strings, trumpets, cornets and a piano.

Listen to the song below.

“We celebrate another milestone in our journey to Russia,” said David Neal, EP for Fox’s World Cup coverage, before the competition. “We are delighted to kick off the celebration by unveiling Kirill’s extraordinary FOX Sports World Cup theme music, rolling out the digital and social campaigns and implementing company-wide initiatives, helping to build momentum before the tournament begins.”

I don't know about you, but listening to that song makes me want to run through a wall.