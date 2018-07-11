What is the FOX World Cup Song? Get to Know The Song Stuck In Your Head

Where did the catchy tune come from?

By Nihal Kolur
July 11, 2018

One of the best parts of the World Cup is the song that makes you feel intense, prideful and emotional at the same time before commerical breaks or intermissions.

From Waka Waka in 2010 to We Are One in 2014, the World Cup is symbolized and defined by its music.

Although the official World Cup song for the 2018 competition are "Colors" by Jason Derulo and "Live It Up" by Nicky Jam featuring Will Smith and Era Istrefi, much attention has been drawn to Fox's theme music throughout the Cup.

The song, dubbed "Where Angels Fear to Tread," features Russian neoclassical pianist and composer Kirill Richter and is incluenced by Russia's culture. It uses a 23-piece orchestra with strings, trumpets, cornets and a piano.

Listen to the song below.

“We celebrate another milestone in our journey to Russia,” said David Neal, EP for Fox’s World Cup coverage, before the competition. “We are delighted to kick off the celebration by unveiling Kirill’s extraordinary FOX Sports World Cup theme music, rolling out the digital and social campaigns and implementing company-wide initiatives, helping to build momentum before the tournament begins.”

I don't know about you, but listening to that song makes me want to run through a wall.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)