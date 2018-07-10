After days of soccer, the World Cup final is upon us.

France will take on either Croatia or England on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET in Moscow. Enfland and Croatia play on Wednesday afternoon.

Les Bleues advanced after beating Belgium 1–0 in a semifinal. Samuel Umtiti's header put France ahead in the 51st minute, and the French held on to the lead. It will be France's first World Cup final appearance since 2010.

France last won the World Cup in 1998 when the country also hosted the tournament. They finished runner-up to Italy in 2006.

Croatia has never won the World Cup. England had not reached the semifinals since 1966 when they also won that year.

The game will be on Telemundo and Fox.