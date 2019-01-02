Cardiff Coach Craig Bellamy Accused of 'Bullying & Intimidating' English Youngster Over Nationality

Cardiff City Under-18's coach Craig Bellamy has been accused of regularly using anti-English language and even going as far as to bully a young English player at the club.

The Welshman's final spell as a player was at Cardiff and, following his retirement in 2014, Bellamy took up a coaching role with the club two years later. He has even been tipped to take the step into management in the near future.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The accusations against Bellamy come from the Daily Mail, who claim that the young player, who has remained anonymous, has lodged a formal complaint against the coach, and Cardiff executives are currently analysing the situation.

It is suggested that the 39-year-old regularly unleashed expletive-laden tirades around his distaste for the English, whilst he is also said to have admitted that his dislike for English teams is purely based on their geographical location.

He is also alleged to have forced the team to mute the English national anthem when it was played on television during the World Cup last summer.

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

The young player in question, who is yet to turn 18, has claimed that Bellamy is often aggressive and unpredictable, making him nervous whenever he was around the coach. He has told the club that he no longer feels comfortable working under the former Liverpool and Manchester City forward, and is now training with a new team.

The Daily Mail claim to have been informed by sources close to the club that concerns towards Bellamy's behaviour are not a rarity at Cardiff. Officials at the club are reportedly scared of stopping Bellamy in his pursuit of the managerial role at the club, whilst one member of staff in the academy is described as being "terrified" of the Welshman.

He has also been involved in heated debates with some of the staff members at the club, and is believed to be refusing to speak to some of his peers, including Steve Ellis, after the education manager confronted Bellamy earlier this season.