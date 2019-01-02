Chelsea will take on Southampton Wednesday as Premier League action continues in the new year.

The Saints have lost back-to-back matches, including a 3–1 defeat to Manchester City Sunday. If they suffer another loss Wednesday, the Saints could end up back in the relegation zone.

Chelsea is coming off of two straight wins to sit five points ahead of Arsenal in the league standings. Despite their recent victories, the Blues have struggled with injuries. Striker Olivier Giroud exited the Blues' match against Crystal Palace Sunday with an ankle injury and left Selhurst Park on crutches.

The Blues sit in fourth place in the Premier League standings, while the Saints are in seventeenth.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN or UNIVERSO

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

