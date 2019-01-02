Former Newcastle United Owner Sir John Hall Claims That Mike Ashley Isn't Close to Selling the Club

Former Newcastle United owner Sir John Hall has condemned Mike Ashley’s tenure in charge of the club, and claimed that any potential sale of the Magpies 'is a long way off'.

Hall, who sold the Magpies to the Sports Direct owner 12 years ago, explained that the relationship between Ashley and Newcastle fans soured quickly and also suggested that the club are further away than ever from winning a piece of silverware.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Speaking to the Daily Star, he said: “The harsh reality is that today, more than at any time since 1969, we are probably further away than ever from winning something, and there is no chance of doing so until there is change at the club.

“Mike came with the best intentions. I firmly believe that. He wanted to globalise Newcastle and to use the club to market his brand of goods in the Far East. But he fell out with supporters pretty quickly and for too many years now, it’s been a holding operation."

Getty Images/GettyImages

The Metro Centre tycoon suggested that the speculation about a potential sale being on the cards is perhaps not as close as some fans of the Premier League club would like to believe, claiming that there is no offer on the table as of yet - as far as he knows.





Hall further elaborated on his thoughts about a sale, stating: “The club is in limbo. Mike’s had enough and for everyone’s sake, the sooner he moves on the better. That’s my fervent wish for 2019.

Sir John Hall quoted in the Daily Star. The line: "He wanted to globalise Newcastle and to use the club to market his brand of goods in the Far East" - This is where alarm bells should have been ringing. #NUFC was never going to a priority, it was to be a vessel for SD. pic.twitter.com/xXzUKYZJeN — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) January 2, 2019

“But it’s imperative whoever he sells to has the finance to take this magnificent club forward. It’s not just about coughing up £300m – and from what I hear, there’s nothing yet on the table – but having the resources to change the whole club and buy players who can take us to we’re we should be.”