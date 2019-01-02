Liverpool Tipped to Challenge for Cut-Price Timo Werner Deal as Bayern Munich Stall Over Transfer

Liverpool will look to rival Bayern Munich over the signing of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner at a bargain price of €40m during the summer transfer window.

The Germany international has once again been one of the most influential players in the Bundesliga the season, scoring 11 goals - second only to Luka Jović and Paco Alcácer - as well as registering two assists.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Werner will become a free agent in 2020 and so far he has delayed signing a new contract in Leipzig as he continues to weigh up his future, not only at the club but also in the Bundesliga.

An article from Bild claims that as Werner's contract ticks down he could become available for as little as €40m this summer, something which looks set to increase both Bayern Munich and Liverpool's interest in the striker.

The reigning Bundesliga champions did actually consider a move for Werner before the start of this season, but they turned their back on a deal even though the former Stuttgart forward wanted to complete the deal.

This has allowed Liverpool, who will have the inside track on their Premier League rivals thanks to Jürgen Klopp's status in Germany, to gain so much traction over their interest in Werner.

Both Klopp and Werner hail from the same city, although the former never actually represented his hometown club.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are undoubtedly the frontrunners for Werner's signature, with Real Madrid not too far behind either, but fans should take the forward's apparent €40m price tag with a pinch of salt.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

Although Werner will be cheaper as he enters the last year of his contract, RB Leipzig's tough negotiations are extremely unlikely to drop their asking price that low until this time next season, and Bild's suggestion appears to be little more than a stab in the dark by their reporter.