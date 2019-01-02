'My Career Could Have Been Over': Manuel Neuer Relieved to Move on From Injury Struggles With Bayern

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has revealed that he feared for his career after a recurring injury sidelined him for almost an entire year.

The German international fractured his foot against Real Madrid in April 2017 and missed four months of action. Unfortunately for Neuer, his return lasted just four matches as a recurrence of his injury kept him out of Bayern's next 37 matches, returning just in time for last summer's World Cup.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

In an interview with German outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung, Neuer admitted he is ecstatic to have moved on from his injury struggled. He said: "I can do everything again, nothing hurts any more.





"I'm really grateful to be playing again and fully fit. If I'd have suffered another setback before the World Cup, my career could have been over."





With Neuer in goal, Germany struggled greatly at the World Cup, crashing out of the tournament in the group stage, before suffering relegation in the UEFA Nations League.

TF-Images/GettyImages

His fortunes with Bayern this season have been incredibly varied. The club endured a torrid start to the season, falling to several consecutive defeats, and Neuer's form came under immense scrutiny.

Whilst Bayern's form has drastically improved in recent months, Neuer still finds himself under pressure from those who believe he is not at his best.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

However, Neuer insists that he is determined to reestablish himself as the world's best shot stopper. He said: "I've read all about the statistics, but it's the things that I see and others don't that are important.





"I'm feeling good and I'm no way done yet. I still have the hunger and the need to play at the highest level and win titles. I want to be the best in all areas of my game again."