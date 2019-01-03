Andres Iniesta Backs Liverpool to Be Fierce Contenders for Champions League Title

Andres Iniesta has claimed that Liverpool could once again go far in the Champions League this year, tipping them as one of Barcelona's main rival for the title.



The four-time winner of Europe’s elite tournament thinks Liverpool has the ability to give the likes of Paris St Germain and Manchester City a run for their money and go far in the competition once again.



Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

When asked whether City and PSG's financial power will make them Barca's main rivals this year, he said, as quoted by The Mirror: "It's difficult to think that some day they won't come close in the Champions League.





"The teams they have, their squads, the investments, the coaches... they should be fighting for the trophy.

"I always want to add Liverpool, who are looking good this year. The problem with the Champions League is that it's a really tough tournament. One bad day can knock you out."



Liverpool came close to regaining the Champions League title when they reached last year’s final, however they came up short as they fell to Real Madrid in Kiev. This season, the Reds dramatically claimed second place in their group behind PSG, as they beat Napoli in the final game of the group stage.

Iniesta also declared that former club Barcelona will always go into the Champions League as favourites to win the tournament, despite failing to make a final since their last UCL win in 2015.



"They're ambitious and with aspirations to win everything. After that, there are moments when things can go better or worse," he added.



Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

“This team deserves more Champions Leagues than they have won. I hope this season they take the step forward which has been lacking in recent years.