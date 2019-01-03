Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey Expected to Join Juventus With Announcement Planned This Month

By 90Min
January 03, 2019

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is on the cusp of being announced as a Juventus player after the midfielder gave the green light over a move to Turin once his contract in north London expires at the end of the season, according to various reports. 

The Welshman has been at the centre of transfer news this winter as many expected that Europe's biggest clubs would battle it out for his signature, but the notoriously plucky Juventus appear to have won Ramsey's favour under the noses of the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Italian outlets La Gazetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) and Sport Mediaset report that a five-year contract has been put on the table by Juventus, although figures surrounding wages vary from €5.5m to €6.5m respectively.

On top of that, Ramsey is said to be in line to receive a €9m signing on bonus from the Bianconeri, where he would become the third Welsh player to ever play in Serie A, as well as for Juventus, following Ian Rush and John Charles' spells in Italy.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones adds that Juventus' pre-contract offer hasn't actually been signed, but that Ramsey will join the club once his time at Arsenal comes to an end.

There has even been suggestions that an announcement for the deal could be released later this month, as Juventus don't want to allow Ramsey to have too much time to stall and consider his other options.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Ramsey will become just the latest player to sign for Juventus as part of their clever recruitment policy, which has seen the likes of Emre Can, Diego, Sami Khedira and Adrian Mutu join the Bianconeri over the last 15 years.

