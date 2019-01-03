Eddie Howe Claims Ryan Fraser Was Lucky to Escape 'Serious Injury' During 3-3 Draw With Watford

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has claimed that Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré should have been sent off after making a dangerous challenge on Ryan Fraser, as the dust settled on the entertaining 3-3 draw between the sides.

In what was one of the games of the season so far, as Bournemouth came from 2-0 down to equalise in the 37th minute. However, two goals in two minutes saw Watford go in front again before surrendering their lead once more thanks to Fraser's equaliser.

Speaking about the result via the Evening Express, Eddie Howe said : “I don’t know what to think if I’m honest. I’m disappointed we haven’t won it, because we created so many chances in the second-half.

Providing a goal and an assist for his side, Fraser put in a monumental performance to earn Bournemouth a draw. The Scotsman's performance did not go unnoticed by his manager.

“Ryan (Fraser) was a constant menace today, he looked lively, his set plays were spot-on and he took his goal very well.”

In the 29th minute Watford's Doucouré was booked for a lunging challenge on Fraser, leaving the winger in need of medical attention. It was a challenge that might have seen red on another day and Howe was adamant that Doucouré should have been sent off.

He raged: “Yeah I do I think it was a straight red card. Ryan was very fortunate not to pick up a serious injury, it’s a very dangerous tackle and one you don’t want to see at any level of football.”

However, on the flip side, Watford captain Troy Deeney insisted that Bournemouth's Dan Gosling should have been given his marching orders for a sliding tackle in the 60th minute.

Responding to these claims, Howe defended his player: “I don’t think it was dangerous, Dan’s tackle; for me it’s not a red card.

“I know Dan inside and out, he’s not that type of player."

The Cherries next face Brighton in the third round of the FA Cup, which represents a tough start to their cup campaign. Eddie Howe's side have won just once in their last seven games, but a cup win would go some way towards improving the mood around the club.