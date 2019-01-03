Manchester City will host Liverpool on Thursday, Jan. 3 in a massive Premier League match.

Liverpool holds a seven-point lead over City in the title race and can break it wide open with a win at the Etihad.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds are on fire, winning their ninth straight Premier League match on Saturday by defeating Arsenal, 5–1. A trio of goals from Roberto Firmino was complemented by a Sadio Mane score and a goal from Mohamed Salah. The attacking trident will look to strike again vs. a Man City side that surprisingly dropped two games during the holiday slate and suddenly is in must-win territory to keep the title race alive.

The sides played to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in their first matchup of the season, with Riyad Mahrez missing a late penalty that would have given Man City the three points.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Universo

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TVor anytime, anywhere here.