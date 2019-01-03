Real Madrid 'Monitoring' Sevilla Star as Potential Replacement for Isco or Luka Modric

Real Madrid are reportedly 'monitoring' Sevilla attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia ahead of a potential swoop for the former Bernabeu youth player should either Isco or Luka Modric leave the club in the coming weeks or months.

Isco's future at the club has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks after an alleged fall out with manager Santiago Solari, while veteran star Modric was heavily linked with a high profile switch to Inter after last summer's World Cup.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Sarabia could be a fine replacement for either and a report from AS claims that Real have been keeping a close on the thriving 26-year-old.

Born in Madrid and a Real player from the age of 12 until 19, Sarabia has been making a name for himself with Sevilla this season after joining the Andalusian club from Getafe in 2016.

The former Spain Under-21 international has already bettered his best ever season goal tally after scoring 15 times in all competitions and has also registered eight assists.

AS notes that Sarabia is a close friend of home grown Real right-back Dani Carvajal, even spending Christmas together. He is only under contract at Sevilla until the summer of 2020 and is said to have a buyout clause of just €18m, less than half of his estimated market value.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Real currently trail Sarabia's Sevilla in La Liga after a poor first half of the season.

Having won the FIFA Club World Cup prior to the winter break, Real will resume domestic action on Thursday night when they travel to the east coast to face relegation threatened Villarreal.