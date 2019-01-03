Sean Dyche Praises Burnley's 'Calmness' After Clarets Come From a Goal Down to Beat Huddersfield

Burnley manager Sean Dyche praised his side's 'calmness' after they fought back from a goal down to beat Huddersfield 2-1 at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Clarets went 1-0 down thanks to Steve Mounie's first goal of the season, but quickly responded with an equaliser from Chris Wood. Not long after, Huddersfield had a man sent off with Christopher Schindler picking up two yellows before half-time.

The game was ultimately settled by an Ashley Barnes finish which saw Burnley claim a 2-1 win despite having Robbie Brady sent off late on.

Huddersfield Town 1 Burnley 2 https://t.co/NlXccpqw2v — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 2, 2019

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Dyche pointed out how composed his team were despite going down early on.





"I was really pleased, the calmness was one of the biggest things I was pleased with, because they took a lead, and then it's how you react," he explained. "I thought there was a calmness, we kept probing, we kept playing and kept asking questions."





He also took time to praise both Wood, Barnes and youngster Dwight McNeil, after they put in match winning contributions for his side.





"I thought our two centre forwards were excellent, they built into the game, got hold of the ball, they fought, and we started to find moments.

REACTION | "We've got to do that again, we've got to build momentum..."



WATCH MORE ➡️ https://t.co/gEx1ORHf2q pic.twitter.com/StQmyV5fNJ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 2, 2019

"When those moments come, we think we've got quality - the first goal is an excellent goal. Dwight does well, he's still growing into the game, still getting used to what it's like, he fires one across and Woody is looking like he's coming back to where he wants to be.

"He's driving across the box, really sharp, and him and Barnesy were a handful."

And despite the game having it's heated moments, Dyche had no complaints with the red card issued to Robbie Brady by referee Mike Dean.

"That's the worst part about it, really, it's a loose challenge, no doubt - not a nasty one, Robbie's not like that. It's just loose, and the referee has no choice," he added.

"That is one of them, the only blot on it, we've been struggling to get numbers back, and we're just getting some back, including him, and then we get him banned. That's the way it goes. Saturday was another chance to play, and he would have played, definitely, but what's done is done."