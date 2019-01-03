Twitter Reacts as Manchester City Beat Liverpool in Pulsating Premier League Title Clash

By 90Min
January 03, 2019

A massive clash in the race for the Premier League title played out on Thursday night, in case you weren't aware.

Liverpool came into their game with Manchester City seven points ahead of their hosts, knowing avoiding defeat would see them remain the firm favourites for England's top flight this season.

The game had all the ingredients to live up to its billing and it proved to be a classic tussle.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to the monumental event...

The first major talking point of the game came when the Reds went agonisingly close to opening the scoring. Sadio Mane hit the post before some calamitous turned heroic defending from John Stones resulted in a brilliant goal line clearance...

Vincent Kompany then started doing the rounds after a heavy challenge on Mohamed Salah resulted in a booking for the Belgium international.

The City captain seemed to have some choice words for the Egyptian, but most of the debate was on whether Kompany should have seen red instead of yellow.

Things got worse for Jurgen Klopp's side when Sergio Aguero struck in the 40th minute.

Dejan Lovren was caught napping after Aguero nipped in front of the Croatian and fired high above Alisson for the game's opener...

Liverpool knew they'd have to open up in the second half in order to protect their unbeaten run, yet went past the hour mark having not registered a shot on target since the 20th minute.

However, they were soon level moments after a brilliant save from Ederson. The Brazilian slid to intercept Firmino's shot but the ball soon came back towards his goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold pinged an inch perfect pass to Andy Robertson, the Scot squared for Firmino who headed into an empty net.

Liverpool had seized the initiative in the title race thanks to their equaliser, but they were soon behind again when Leroy Sane struck.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The German looked bright all game and got his reward when he finished off a flowing City move. Raheem Sterling received a brilliant pass from Danilo and drifted infield, occupying several defenders before passing to the unmarked Sane who drilled across Alisson, seeing the ball bounce off the post and in.

Some intense Liverpool pressure ensued after the goal as the visitors chased a vital equaliser, knowing their lead at the top of the table would shrink to four points with a loss. 


However, City came closest next, Bernardo Silva smashing straight at Alisson before Sterling struck the rebound wide.

But for all of Liverpool's pushing late on, City held on to claim a massive victory, reducing the gap on the league leaders. 


What a title race we have on our hands.

