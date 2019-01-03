Twitter Reacts as Manchester City Beat Liverpool in Pulsating Premier League Title Clash

A massive clash in the race for the Premier League title played out on Thursday night, in case you weren't aware.

Liverpool came into their game with Manchester City seven points ahead of their hosts, knowing avoiding defeat would see them remain the firm favourites for England's top flight this season.

The game had all the ingredients to live up to its billing and it proved to be a classic tussle.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to the monumental event...

The first major talking point of the game came when the Reds went agonisingly close to opening the scoring. Sadio Mane hit the post before some calamitous turned heroic defending from John Stones resulted in a brilliant goal line clearance...

HT: Goalline Technology System 1 LFC 0. — Official LFC (@OfficialLFC) January 3, 2019

HT: Man City 1 #LFC 0: Aguero's stunning finish the difference at the Etihad. Liverpool still bang in this game. Big moments going against them so far with Mane hitting the post, Stones' goalline clearance and Kompany escaping with a yellow for a lunge on Salah. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 3, 2019

Vincent Kompany then started doing the rounds after a heavy challenge on Mohamed Salah resulted in a booking for the Belgium international.

The City captain seemed to have some choice words for the Egyptian, but most of the debate was on whether Kompany should have seen red instead of yellow.

Kompany should have been red in my opinion ? — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) January 3, 2019

Dunno how this ref haven’t booked Fernandinho and not sent off Kompany for that scissor tackle but we’re the ones that get all the luck apparently. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — . (@VintageSalah) January 3, 2019

If Salah doesn't jump then he loses a leg on that Kompany foul. Was so reckless. Don't think i'm being biased in saying it's a red. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 3, 2019

Things got worse for Jurgen Klopp's side when Sergio Aguero struck in the 40th minute.

Dejan Lovren was caught napping after Aguero nipped in front of the Croatian and fired high above Alisson for the game's opener...

Exceptional not just from Aguero but Bernardo Silva. Aguero simply the best Premier League striker this decade. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 3, 2019

Always said it through gritted teeth but that's why Aguero is the best striker in the Premier League and has been for years. — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) January 3, 2019

Death, taxes and Sergio Aguero scoring at home against Liverpool 🔥



A goal in each of the seven times he's faced them at home in the Premier League!



Advantage Man City... pic.twitter.com/fAG4gr9QrJ — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) January 3, 2019

Liverpool knew they'd have to open up in the second half in order to protect their unbeaten run, yet went past the hour mark having not registered a shot on target since the 20th minute.

However, they were soon level moments after a brilliant save from Ederson. The Brazilian slid to intercept Firmino's shot but the ball soon came back towards his goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold pinged an inch perfect pass to Andy Robertson, the Scot squared for Firmino who headed into an empty net.

GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLL!!!!!! Firmino has leveled the scores for Liverpool!



Brilliant ball in by Trent for Robertson to square it! Ederson in no man's land!#MCILIV — 90min (@90min_Football) January 3, 2019

Liverpool had seized the initiative in the title race thanks to their equaliser, but they were soon behind again when Leroy Sane struck.

The German looked bright all game and got his reward when he finished off a flowing City move. Raheem Sterling received a brilliant pass from Danilo and drifted infield, occupying several defenders before passing to the unmarked Sane who drilled across Alisson, seeing the ball bounce off the post and in.

Easily my fave City player to watch is Sané. Few look smoother and more calm at all times. So intelligent with his movement, so precise with his control. A fine footballer. — Michael Moore (@MikeMoore94) January 3, 2019

Cracking football, this time from @ManCity and a super finish from Sane. Stating the bleeding obvious, but Fernandinho has been bloody brilliant. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 3, 2019

Some intense Liverpool pressure ensued after the goal as the visitors chased a vital equaliser, knowing their lead at the top of the table would shrink to four points with a loss.





However, City came closest next, Bernardo Silva smashing straight at Alisson before Sterling struck the rebound wide.

But for all of Liverpool's pushing late on, City held on to claim a massive victory, reducing the gap on the league leaders.





What a title race we have on our hands.