Andy Robertson Questions Manchester City Victory Celebrations After Etihad Defeat

Liverpool's Andy Robertson has taken a swipe at the Manchester City players' celebrations after their 2-1 defeat at the Etihad, insisting that the title race is far from over yet.

City's win over Liverpool reduced the visitors' lead at the top of the Premier League to just four points thanks to strikes either side of half time from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane.

Robertson, however, claimed that City's apparent over excitement following the final whistle is somewhat premature and, as quoted by the Mirror, warned that there is plenty more of the season left to go.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"Credit goes to them, but we have to remember we are still four points clear," the Scotsman said. "It doesn't change anything. And it wouldn't if we'd won.





"Of course if we'd won it would have been nice to be ten points clear of them. But we couldn't have won it (the title) here - and like I say, we have not lost it either. They're obviously delighted (seeing) their reaction at the end but they've not won it either."

The full-back, who joined the Premier League leaders from Hull in 2017, set up Roberto Firmino's equaliser in the second half. The 24-year-old admitted it is important that Liverpool respond immediately, starting with Monday's FA Cup clash against Wolves.

10 - Liverpool have lost 10 of their 25 matches in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp in the month of January (W8 D7), making up 29% of his total defeats as Reds boss (10 of 35). Dry. pic.twitter.com/bm5fCwkQYc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2019

"It's disappointing - a first defeat of the season, but now we have to dust ourselves down," he added.

"Nothing has been won or lost so we move on - it's all about how we bounce back. It's something we've not experienced this season - a defeat. We need to move on and forget about it. Now we've got FA Cup and then a massive game away to Brighton."