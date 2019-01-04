Angus Gunn Set for England Call Up After Starring in Southampton's 0-0 Draw With Chelsea

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn is set for his first call up to the England senior team after excelling in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

The 22-year-old was given his first Premier League start against the Blues, with regular starter Alex McCarthy resigned to the bench. Gunn, who has trained with the senior national side in the past, made several excellent saves and earned his side an impressive point against Chelsea.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The impressive performance could earn Gunn a call up to Gareth Southgate's England squad, as The Daily Mail claim that the England manager was incredibly pleased with the Southampton goalkeeper's display on Tuesday.

If Gunn can cement his place as the Saints' first-choice goalkeeper, then Southgate would not hesitate to include him in his next squad, perhaps at the expense of McCarthy.

The report also claims that Southgate was hoping to include Gunn in his first squad after last summer's World Cup, but his lack of appearances for Southampton meant he could not justify his inclusion.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Gunn has experienced life in the senior national team. He was an unused member of the squad in November 2017 following an injury to Jack Butland, and he regularly trained with the side in the buildup to the World Cup.

Southgate will have several goalkeeping options to consider ahead of March's Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro. Burnley trio Tom Heaton, Nick Pope and Joe Hart are all keen to stake their claim for the position, whilst the likes of Gunn, McCarthy, Butland and Fulham's Marcus Bettinelli are also hoping to be considered.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

A product of the Norwich City youth academy, Gunn made the move to Manchester City in 2011 and enjoyed several impressive years in their youth setup. He was afforded his first taste of senior football when he returned to Norwich on loan in 2017, and an impressive season led to a £10m move to Southampton last summer.

