Bournemouth Complete Signing of Liverpool Right-Back Nathaniel Clyne on Loan

Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of Nathaniel Clyne on loan until the end of the season, the second player to make the trip from Anfield to the Vitality on Friday afternoon.

The England international is eligible to play for the Cherries as early as this Saturday, when they face fellow south coast side Brighton in the third round of the FA Cup.

With Adam Smith and Simon Francis both suffering injuries which will keep them out for some time, the club have moved proactively to plug a hole in their defensive line as they look to push for a Europa League place in the second half of the season.

Speaking to the club's website, the right-back said: “I’m really excited by this opportunity. It’s great chance for me to come and play football. I’ve spoken to the manager and we’ve talked about what we can achieve for the remainder of the season. It’s a great club with a great story. I can’t wait to get going.”

Manager Eddie Howe said: “Nathaniel is vastly experienced and has the benefit of being able to play in a couple of positions for us. With Simon Francis’ injury we felt it was important to bring someone in capable of filling that void, and it’s great to have Nathaniel on board.

“Naturally, he wants to play football and is very keen to bring his attributes to the team. We’re excited about what he can deliver for us.”