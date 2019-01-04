Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata Emerges as January Target for Sevilla But 'Would Prefer' Real Madrid

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly a January target for Sevilla back in his native Spain, but the player himself may prefer to rejoin former club Real Madrid. However, any exit at all will apparently 'hinge' on whether a new front man moves to Stamford Bridge.

Morata joined Chelsea in what was then a club record £60m deal in the summer of 2017. However, he has struggled to justify the investment amid claims he hasn't been able to suitably adapt to the alien demands of English football.

The 26-year-old has now been linked Sevilla and sporting director Joaquin Caparros has seemingly refused to close the door on any possible deals as the club looks to strengthen.

"We are working on many names. The important thing is that the player wants to come to Sevilla," the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan official is quoted as saying by football.london.

The Sun claims Sevilla will 'offer an escape' to Morata, who has not scored a Premier League goal since early November and has struggled with a recent injury, with a January loan proposal.

However, the player himself would apparently prefer to join Real Madrid for a third time. Madrid-born Morata first joined Los Blancos as a 16-year-old in 2008, he eventually left for Juventus after struggling to command a regular first team place but returned just two years later.

Now, after falling short of the desired impact at Chelsea, he could be looking to go back again. It does however remain to be seen if Real are actually interested.

The problem for Chelsea is that Morata is currently the only available first team striker a result of an injury to Olivier Giroud and letting him go, to Sevilla, Real or wherever, without a replacement coming in would be a considerably risky strategy.

Manager Maurizio Sarri has made no secret of his wish for another forward and Chelsea have been heavily linked with Gonzalo Higuain, a player who thrived under the Italian at Napoli.

According to Goal, Chelsea have decided against pursuing Higuain this month due to the potentially complicated nature of the negotiations. With the Argentine front man only on loan at current side AC Milan, striking a deal requires additional talks with parent club Juventus and that seemingly appears to have put the Londoners off taking things any further.

Chelsea could turn their attention elsewhere and also remain linked with Bournemouth and new England forward Callum Wilson.