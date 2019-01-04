Liverpool Fans Disregard Science After Goal Line Technology Controversy in Man City Loss

Defending champions Manchester City ran out 2-1 winners over league-leaders Liverpool on Thursday night, but not before a few scary moments.

With the match delicately poised at 0-0, a mix-up at the back lead to Ederson ricocheting a John Stones clearance back towards their own goal-line, only for the Englishman to recover and clear the ball before it crossed the whitewash.

😱😱 11MM AWAY 😱😱



Manchester City somehow escaped scoring a calamitous own goal as John Stones made a sensational goal-line recovery against Liverpool.



WATCH here: https://t.co/pwDgoFKGFS pic.twitter.com/Uu0IwYYboT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2019

However, in typical football fan fashion, Liverpool supporters have taken to Twitter to express their upset at the decision, after finding an image that displays the ball's shadow clearly past the line.

In a Sky Sports interview after the game, Geoff Shreeves confirmed the ball was 1.1cm away from crossing the Manchester City goal line, to which Vincent Kompany responded: "Great defending".

Here's how Twitter reacted to that contentious decision.

For Man City's official account, the reaction was one of pure relief...

Meanwhile, over in the red half of the media room, there was utter bewilderment.

18' HOW DID THAT NOT GO IN?! Mane hits the post and a penalty box scramble follows. City somehow clear!! Keep going lads! 🔴



[0-0]#MCILIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2019

Despite goal-line technology clearly deeming the ball to have been cleared just short, Liverpool fans have set about finding the perfect angle to demonstrate how far the ball actually went over the line. In a quintessentially English way, some turned to sarcasm to get them through the night's events.

Not a goal. pic.twitter.com/qgOJUKHn3K — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 3, 2019

Whilst some just downright overreacted.

That was a clear goal....😕😕😕 or maybe I don't understand this goal line technology thing ... Liverpool robbed!! pic.twitter.com/A5YAArp5Ev — Tau Mlambo🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@tau_mlambo) January 3, 2019





Meanwhile, Man City fans and neutrals alike took the opportunity to goad the infuriated Liverpool faithful, claiming that Pep Guardiola's scarf was closer to crossing the line than the ball.

Too close to call imo pic.twitter.com/ibGbMYXOYu — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) January 3, 2019

#MCFCvLFC The smallest of margins, didn’t this really cross the line?? Goal line technology might have failed, who knows!! pic.twitter.com/Wn8u2sO10s — Mousa (@MousaKato) January 3, 2019

Liverpool was denied a clear goal, there is an @premierleague agenda against Liverpool



What happened to goal line technology? That goal should be reviewed. — President Christian (@Chrisblin) January 3, 2019

Goodness me.

After the game, City staff showed the two culprits the footage of the incident and John Stones' acted like he had it covered all along...

Yes John, it was a pretty close call! 😅#mancity pic.twitter.com/CAfQfJBvLJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 4, 2019

After half a million Liverpool fans signed a petition for Sergio Ramos to receive retribution following his tackle on Mo Salah in the Champions League final, prepare yourselves for the Anfield faithful to demand a rigorous review of the seemingly sound goal-line technology system.

Oh hang on, it actually already exists...