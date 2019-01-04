Marco Silva Among Targets for Benfica Job as Portuguese Side 'Make Approach' for Everton Boss

Everton manager Marco Silva is thought to be among the favourites to replace Rui Vitoria as Benfica manager and Portuguese press report that the Primeira Liga side have already made an initial approach for the 41-year-old.

The news comes after it broke that Benfica had sacked Rui Vitoria following their 2-0 defeat to Portimonese, leaving them fourth in the league, after winning the division in 2016 and 2017.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

And Silva, who managed Benfica's local rivals Sporting CP between 2014 and 2015, is reported by Record (via Sport Witness) to be among three candidates strongly considered for the job.



They claim that an approach has already been made, and the deal could go through by the end of the season, suggesting that Everton's 'struggles' in the Premier League could be a factor in a potential decision to return to his native Portugal.

While they sit below where they would like to be, in 11th after 21 games, however, the feeling is that his job is very much safe in his first season after joining from Watford, and it would take a pretty dramatic downturn in results for that to change.

The two other candidates named are Vitoria Guimaraes' Luis Castro, and their former boss Jorge Jesus, the latter being reported as the club's first choice to take over.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Having previously led Benfica to three league titles in six seasons before leaving for Sporting in 2015, the 64-year-old is favoured by the club's president to leave his post with Al-Hilal and return in time for the 2019/20 season.