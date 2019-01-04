Watford Duo Stefano Okaka & Marvin Zeegelaar Set to Join Serie A Side Udinese on Loan

January 04, 2019

Stefano Okaka and Marvin Zeegelaar are both set for moves away from Watford, with Serie A side Udinese ready to sign the pair on loan.

Both Watford and Udinese are owned by the Pozzo family and the two clubs have regularly exchanged loan players in recent years. Okaka and Zeegelaar have fallen out of favour at Vicarage Road this season and will be keen to rejuvenate their careers in Italy.

News of the imminent moves for Okaka and Zeegelaar was revealed by Sky Sports. They confirm that Udinese will have the option to buy Okaka at the end of the season, but there is no mention of such a clause in the deal for Zeegelaar.

Okaka has made three appearances for Watford this season, but has seen just 47 of minutes of action. He has struggled to assert himself in the Premier League since leaving Anderlecht in 2016, netting five goals in his 39 appearances for the Hornets.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

As for Zeegelaar, he has made just 13 appearances for Watford since joining the club in August 2017. His last outing for the club came in February in a 2-0 loss to West Ham United and he has failed to make a matchday squad ever since.

The Dutchman's contract runs until 2021 but he will now look to reinvent himself in Italy as he searches for regular first-team football once again.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Udinese find themselves just five points above the relegation zone in Serie A. First-choice striker Kevin Lasagna has just three goals from his 17 appearances, meaning Udinese will be keen for Okaka to make an immediate impact upon his arrival.

