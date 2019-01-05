Former Liverpool Midfielder Nuri Sahin Reveals How Jurgen Klopp Helped Him Leave the Club

Former Liverpool midfielder Nuri Sahin has revealed that a phone call from Jurgen Klopp helped him decide to leave Merseyside and return to Germany with former club Borussia Dortmund.

Sahin reveals that Klopp, who was manager at BVB at the time, called him to discuss a move back to the Bundesliga club, of whom he had left in 2011 to join Real Madrid.

Sahin said in an exclusive interview with Turkish magazine Socrates Dergis: "Jurgen Klopp called me again and wanted me in Dortmund. We sat down and talked with Liverpool and decided it will be the best solution for all parties involved, and I left the club [Liverpool].”

The Turkish midfielder also opened up about his spell with the Reds and his struggles under former manager Brendan Rodgers; who he claims insisted on playing him out of his favoured position. Sahin only made seven Premier League appearances during his six month spell at the club, scoring one goal.

Sahin said: "In my time, I worked with Brendan Rodgers, his tactical training is fantastic. But he insisted I could play as a No.10, which I couldn’t.”

“At first, I started scoring goals which made me feel confident. But once we are in the toughest period of fixtures, away games with the likes of Stoke, I feel I couldn’t contribute to the team."

The midfielder, who now plays for German side Werder Bremen, also praised the stature of his former club and the suitability of his former boss Jurgen Klopp to the Anfield dugout. The 30-year-old said: “Liverpool is a huge, huge club. In organisation wise, they are absolutely top class. Now they have the right man in Klopp."

Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp, with a four point gap between them and their closest challengers Manchester City.