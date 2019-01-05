Franck Ribéry Lambasts the 'Haters' on Social Media Following Outcry Over His Lavish Spending

By 90Min
January 05, 2019

Bayern Munich midfielder Franck Ribéry has launched a scathing attack on his 'haters' after he was criticised for dining at the luxury Nusr-Et restaurant in Dubai, where he allegedly spent £1,000 on gold-covered steak.

The Frenchman received widespread backlash on social media after posting a video of his meal experience, which saw the winger served by the infamous Nusret Gökçe, more commonly known as 'Salt Bae', on his Instagram.

He responded to the critics with an explicit post on Twitter, which suggested that he wanted to start the new year by addressing his 'haters', who he deemed were born by accident, and told them to 'f***' their families. 


He then went on to add that he was grateful for his support from his family and fans, before implying his abusers were beneath him.


As quoted by journalist Tom Williams, the post was translated as: "For 2019, let’s dot the i’s and cross the t’s...Let’s start with the jealous, the haters, those clearly born from a condom with a hole in: f*** your mothers, your grandmothers and even your family tree.

"I owe you nothing. My success is above all thanks to God, me, and my loved ones who believed in me. For the others, you’re nothing but pebbles in my socks!"

Yet, despite his off the field behaviour, the 35-year-old seems to have channelled his temperament in the right manner on the pitch. He has netted in his last three Bundesliga starts and has registered five goals and an assist in 21 appearances this campaign for the Bavarians, who find themselves in second-place, six points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.


Ribéry signed a one-year contract extension in May last year, which is set to expire in the summer. It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will commit his future beyond the campaign to Die Roten.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)