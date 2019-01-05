Franck Ribéry Lambasts the 'Haters' on Social Media Following Outcry Over His Lavish Spending

Bayern Munich midfielder Franck Ribéry has launched a scathing attack on his 'haters' after he was criticised for dining at the luxury Nusr-Et restaurant in Dubai, where he allegedly spent £1,000 on gold-covered steak.

The Frenchman received widespread backlash on social media after posting a video of his meal experience, which saw the winger served by the infamous Nusret Gökçe, more commonly known as 'Salt Bae', on his Instagram.

He responded to the critics with an explicit post on Twitter, which suggested that he wanted to start the new year by addressing his 'haters', who he deemed were born by accident, and told them to 'f***' their families.





He then went on to add that he was grateful for his support from his family and fans, before implying his abusers were beneath him.





As quoted by journalist Tom Williams, the post was translated as: "For 2019, let’s dot the i’s and cross the t’s...Let’s start with the jealous, the haters, those clearly born from a condom with a hole in: f*** your mothers, your grandmothers and even your family tree.

"I owe you nothing. My success is above all thanks to God, me, and my loved ones who believed in me. For the others, you’re nothing but pebbles in my socks!"

Yet, despite his off the field behaviour, the 35-year-old seems to have channelled his temperament in the right manner on the pitch. He has netted in his last three Bundesliga starts and has registered five goals and an assist in 21 appearances this campaign for the Bavarians, who find themselves in second-place, six points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.





Ribéry signed a one-year contract extension in May last year, which is set to expire in the summer. It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will commit his future beyond the campaign to Die Roten.