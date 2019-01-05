Mauricio Pochettino Provides Update on Tottenham's January Transfer Window Plans

By 90Min
January 05, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted it'll be 'difficult' to make any new signings in the January transfer window, whilst reiterating he's delighted with his current squad.

Despite being the only Premier League side not to make any signings in the summer transfer window, Tottenham have made a brilliant start to their season and sit just six point behind league leaders Liverpool. 

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

They've now won eight of their last ten games in all competitions, and have secured their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League after a hard-fought group stage campaign. Spurs are still in the race in all four competitions they find themselves in, however this doesn't seem to be a justifiable reason for Pochettino to add to his squad.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, the Spurs boss described the chances of his side making any new additions in January using one word: “Difficult. I don’t believe that we are going to do anything. I’m so happy with my squad. Always you can improve, different things you can or not.”

It may not be the news fans would have wanted to hear, however they'll still be in good spirits after Tottenham's 7-0 thrashing of Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup on Friday night - the club's biggest ever win away from home. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

They now head into a run of tough fixtures with Pochettino's men set to host Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Tuesday night before hosting an in-form Manchester United side in the Premier League just five days later.

