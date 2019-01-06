Jermain Defoe Joins Rangers From Bournemouth on 18 Month Loan Deal

Bournemouth has confirmed that veteran striker Jermain Defoe has completed his 18-month loan deal to Scottish side Rangers.

By 90Min
January 06, 2019

Bournemouth has confirmed that veteran striker Jermain Defoe has completed his 18-month loan deal to Scottish side Rangers.

The 36-year-old found first-team opportunities hard to come by this season. He accumulated just 21 minutes of Premier League action, prompting rumours of a move away from the club, and he will now spend the next 18 months turning out for Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

Bournemouth confirmed the news on their official website. As part of the deal, the Cherries will have the option to recall Defoe in either July 2019 or January 2020.

When asked about his feelings towards the deal, Gerrard told the Rangers website that he is looking forward to working with Defoe. He said: “I’m delighted to be able to welcome Jermain to Rangers. 

"He is an exceptionally talented striker and vastly experienced footballer who has scored goals at every club he has played for.

“He will be a great addition to our dressing room and we look forward to integrating him into the squad whilst we work in Tenerife over the next week.”

Rangers director of football Mark Allen also added his excitement towards the deal, saying: “It’s really helpful to get work on this front done early in the transfer window because it means we should be able to hit the ground running after the winter break. I believe that is vitally important.”

The Gers currently find themselves second in the Scottish Premiership, and they will be keen for Defoe to come in and offer some much-needed competition with top scorer Alfredo Morelos, who has racked up an impressive 12 goals and seven assists in 19 appearances.

They are currently level on points with rivals Celtic, although Rangers have played one game more than the league leaders. Gerrard is hoping to lead the team to their first top-flight league title in eight years and will be hoping to call on Defoe to help achieve his goal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)