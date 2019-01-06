Paul Pogba Misses Flight to Dubai With Manchester United After Sustaining Injury Against Newcastle

January 06, 2019

Paul Pogba is yet to travel to Dubai for a week of warm-weather training with Manchester United after he picked up a leg injury during the Red Devils' win over Newcastle last Wednesday.

The French midfielder appeared to sustain the knock when Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey produced a dangerous challenge in the second-half of Wednesday's clash. The injury also caused Pogba to miss United's 2-0 win over Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.

In a club statementUnited revealed that Pogba is still recovering and missed the club's flight to Dubai - though they expect him to join up with his teammates at some point this week as the club prepares for a crucial Premier League clash against Tottenham.


“Paul Pogba has not completely recovered from the knock he sustained against Newcastle and stayed back for treatment, but he will join his Manchester United team-mates in Dubai soon in preparation for the Tottenham game," the statement read.

"The squad travelled to Dubai after Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Reading at Old Trafford for a training camp ahead of the Reds’ next Premier League outing, against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium next Sunday, 13 January.”


So far under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pogba has been in fine form, registering four goals and three assists in his last four appearances.

Pogba's form mirrors the early success United have achieved since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho back in December. The Red Devils will be looking for their sixth consecutive victory under the Norwegian when they travel to face Tottenham next Sunday.

