Lucas Moura Ruled Out of Tottenham's Carabao Cup Clash Against Chelsea

Tottenham face an uphill battle after Lucas Moura was ruled out of the first leg of his side's Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Tuesday, due to an injury he sustained during the FA Cup fixture against Tranmere Rovers over the weekend.

Fortunately for Spurs, they have ample backup for Moura in the form of Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela. The problem, however, is that they will have to do without Son after the fixture against Manchester United next weekend as he leaves on international duty with South Korea to play in the Asia Cup.

TEAM NEWS:



🔹 @LucasMoura7 (knee) sustained an injury against Tranmere and will miss tomorrow's game. He will be assessed ahead of Sunday's match against Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/yhvIP85UNu — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 7, 2019

If Moura does not recover by the time Son leaves, Spurs could face real trouble in the coming weeks and may even wish to look at the market for short term cover if they wish to continue their title push.

Tottenham say that the Brazilian international will be assessed ahead of their game against Manchester United, the team he scored a brace against earlier this season, fans of the Lilywhites will be hoping that the injury is not serious.

Fortunately for the north London side, Erik Lamela has returned to training after an illness, which could allow him to be involved in the semi-final in place for Moura.

Dele Alli recently said he believes that Moura can fill the void that will be left by Son when he departs, however if his injury is more serious, Tottenham could promote some of their youth players as cover for the first team such as 20-year-old George Marsh, who was introduced as a substitute for Son against Tranmere Rovers.