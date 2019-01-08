Arsenal Approach Former Invincible to Become Club's New Director of Football

Arsenal have approached former Invincible Edu to become the club's new director of football, as they look to make a clean break from the Arsene Wenger era at the Emirates.

Former Brazil international Edu, who played under Wenger for four and a half years, is currently acting as the Seleção's 'general co-ordinator', but Globo Esporte report that the Gunners have offered him a chance to return to north London, more than a dozen years after his departure.

The 40-year-old has been in his current post since 2016, having spent some time in a director of football-esque position with Corinthians, the club at which he started and finished his playing career.





The Brazilian FA have been notified of the approach for a key member of their backroom staff, but Edu himself has not yet indicated whether or not he is likely to accept the offer.





Edu is remembered with some fondness at the club after being a part of two Premier League title-winning campaigns, including 2003/04's legendary Invincibles, while also helping to bring two FA Cups to north London.

He spoke just over a year ago about his tough introduction to life in London, crediting then-manager Wenger with helping him settle in with a number of personal touches - explaining: "Every day Arsene Wenger pulled me into his office.

"He wanted to check I was OK and check how my family were. He cared so much and it made me feel so good. He let my dad watch training. I come to London once a year and always go to see him."