Paul Pogba's Brother Launches Stinging Attack on Jose Mourinho After Man Utd Exit

Paul Pogba's brother has launched a stinging attack on Jose Mourinho, blaming the former Manchester United manager for the France international's unhappiness at Old Trafford.

Pogba and Mourinho spent months waging a proxy war through leaks and various media outlets towards the end of the latter's time at the club, and Mathias Pogba told RMC this week that his brother's now former boss was 'the problem' in the situation - pinning the blame on the Portuguese's ego.

"The problem was Mourinho, right down the line," he said. "In the locker room, outside the locker room, everything. From what we see of Mourinho, he always wants to be the maestro, the centre of attention. Paul doesn't even calculate that aspect. You respect him, he will respect you, you trust him, he will make you big matches."

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over at Old Trafford on 19th December, Pogba's performances on the pitch have improved dramatically - finally looking like the player that United paid €100m for in 2016.

A solid performance against Newcastle before the Premier League took a break for the FA Cup came in the wake of an explosion of attacking activity from the World Cup winner, who scored four goals and set up three more in his first three games under Solskjaer, against Cardiff, Huddersfield and Bournemouth.

Pogba and his teammates will face a much sterner test this weekend, travelling to Wembley to face third placed Spurs, who beat a Mourinho-managed side 3-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season. A Premier League clash with Brighton follows, before a tricky FA Cup fourth round return to London to take on Arsenal at the Emirates.