Real Madrid vs Leganes Preview: Where to Watch, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

By 90Min
January 08, 2019

Real Madrid host Leganes on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, looking to put their embarrassing 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad this past Sunday in La Liga firmly behind them. 

On paper, it would seem like the perfect match for Los Blancos to redeem themselves after their most recent poor showing, however, nothing has been straight forward this season for the 19-time Copa del Rey winners.

Wednesday's opponents Leganes, meanwhile,, currently occupy 16th spot in La Liga are without a win in their last four league matches - but they will fancy their chances of causing an upset given Real's indifferent form this campaign.


Here is 90min's preview of Wednesday's game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off?  Wednesday 9 January
What Time Is Kick Off?  20:30 (BST)
Where Is It Played? Santiago Bernabeu
TV Channel/ Live Stream?  BeIN Sports
Referee?  TBC

Team News

 

Real's injury concerns have worsened since their last match at the Santiago Bernabeu, with star central midfielder Toni Kroos set for a short spell on the sidelines with a groin injury.

Kroos joins Marco Asensio, Marcos Llorente and Mariano Diaz in the treatment room, with Gareth Bale also out of contention with a calf injury. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Brahim Diaz, who has just arrived from Premier League champions Manchester City, may slot straight into the team, and he may provide fresh impetus to a team that has looked devoid of attacking ideas at times this season.

As for opponents Leganes, Ezequiel Munoz and Michael Santos are both sidelined through injury but otherwise Los Pepineros have a full strength squad to choose from.

Predicted Lineups 

   

Real Madrid  Navas; Odriozola, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Valverde, Casemiro, Ceballos; Diaz, Isco, Benzema. 
Leganes  Cuellar; Nyom, Bustnza, Siovas, Omeruo, Silva; Oscar Rodriguez, Eraso, Vesga; El Zhar, Carrillo. 

Head to Head Record

Real Madrid have won five out their last six encounters with Leganes in all competitions, though the visitors did emerge victorious last season - sending Madrid out of the Copa del Rey in the process.

Solari's side have already beaten the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu 4-1 this season, with Gareth Bale opening the scoring before the hosts were pegged back by a Guido Carrillo penalty. Karim Benzema's brace just after half time gave Madrid a healthy lead that was topped off by a penalty converted by Sergio Ramos

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Los Pepineros have failed to win in their last four matches, with their last taste of success coming against Rayo Vallecano in the previous round of the Copa del Rey.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Real Madrid  Leganes
Real Madrid 0-2 Real Sociedad (06/01/19) Espanyol 1-0 Leganes (04/01/19) 
Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid (03/01/19) Leganes 1-1 Seville (23/12/18)
Real Madrid 4-1 Al-Ain (22/12/18) Celta Vigo 0-0 Leganes (14/12/18)
Kashima 1-3 Real Madrid (19/12/18) Leganes 1-1 Getafe (07/12/18)
Real Madrid 1-0 Vallecano (15/12/18) Vallecano 0-1 Leganes (04/12/18)

Prediction

Real Madrid will need to significantly up their game from their last performance against Real Sociedad, with a heavily rotated side no doubt determined to ensure Los Blancos avoid making it three games without a win.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Leganes emerged victorious on their last Copa del Rey visit to the Santiago Bernabeu winning 2-1- and now may be as good a time as ever to face Madrid.

Real will be desperate to secure a first leg victory, to put somewhat of a smile back on their supporters faces if nothing else. Expect the home side to do what's required to earn a first leg lead.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Leganes

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)