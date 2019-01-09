Abdoulaye Doucoure Admits PSG Are 'The Club of My Heart' But Insists He Is Happy at Watford

January 09, 2019

Abdoulaye Doucoure has played down speculation linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, despite admitting he is flattered to be linked with a move to the Ligue 1 champions.

The 26-year-old has been a regular fixture in Watford's first team for the past two-and-a-half seasons, and missed only one Premier League game last season. He won Watford's Player of the Season award as a result, earning plaudits up and down the country.

Since then, he has been linked with a blockbuster £50m move to PSG - with Doucoure now admitting to RMC Sport that the Parisians are the club that have a special place in his heart.

"The club of my heart is PSG. They already contacted me, but I wanted to move to England at the time. Hearing that such clubs are interested in you, it's a pleasure.

"I think a club like PSG are looking for a lot of players, they have a lot of leads, I'm not the only one. I'm happy to evolve at Watford and the club trusts me."

Doucoure admitted that he still needs to improve as a player, despite his performances of the past being widely praised. He continued by stating he remains happy to stay at Watford, where he hopes to eradicate errors from his game.


"With my characteristics, it is true that there are not many players with these qualities. I have my qualities, I also have my faults to erase. I need to be more technical. 

"My performances are there to be seen. If clubs are interested in me, it is of course flattering, but I'm happy with what I'm doing at Watford."

Doucoure is unlikely to be allowed to leave Vicarage Road on the cheap, with boss Javi Gracia likely to see the Frenchman as an integral part of his future plans. He may, however, have to think twice should PSG follow up their reported interest with a significant offer.

