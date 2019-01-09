Antoine Griezmann Named La Liga Player of the Month for December

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has been named as La Liga's Player of the Month for December.

The World Cup-winning forward racked up an impressive tally of four goals and one assist from four matches to keep Atletico in the race for the league title. He is set to receive the award on the pitch of the Wanda Metropolitano ahead of Sunday's meeting with Levante.

🏆 @atletienglish forward @AntoGriezmann is the Player of the Month for December in #LaLigaSantander! — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 9, 2019

News of Griezmann's award was revealed on the league's official website. The post read: "Atletico’s number seven scored four of the eight league goals he has netted so far this season. He scored one in their 3-0 home win over D.Alaves.





"He followed that up with decisive goals against R. Valladolid and RCD Espanyol. The World Cup winner netted a brace at Valladolid, securing the points with a late winner for a 3-2 triumph, and struck the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 1-0 home win over RCD Espanyol."





Griezmann's goals have been a major factor in Atletico's impressive form in recent months. Los Rojiblancos are just five points behind league leaders Barcelona in second, whilst they have also opened up a similar gap to local rivals Real Madrid, who find themselves fifth in La Liga.

They have tasted defeat just once this season and are currently unbeaten in their last 15 league matches, including a 1-1 draw with Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Griezmann managed to continue his impressive form into January, netting a stunning free kick in a 1-1 draw with fellow high-flyers Sevilla. He will be keen to continue his prolific form for the rest of the month, ahead of a Madrid derby with Real in early February.