Elias Sørensen's Loan Status 'Up for Discussion' According to Newcastle U-23 Manager

By 90Min
January 09, 2019

Newcastle United are reportedly deciding whether to allow promising Under-23 striker Elias Sørensen to leave the club on loan in January.

The Danish forward. who has bagged 19 goals in all competitions this season, recently committed his immediate future to the club, penning a new three-and-a-half year contract at St James' Park. He has trained with Rafael Benítez's first team squad previously, and the club are weighing up whether to sanction a loan move.

The Magpies currently have the second-worst attacking record in the Premier League and could promote the Dane, if things fail to improve, but according to Under-23 manager Ben Dawson, there is a possibility that Sørensen may have to go out on loan to gain more game time.


As quote by Shields Gazette, Dawson said of Sørensen's loan status: "Up for discussion. We’ll probably speak before he goes away as to whether he is going to go on loan, if he is where and then whether other teams want him straight away or whether he can sample the international stage and then come back."

Sørensen led the line against rivals Sunderland in the EFL Trophy, as the Under-23s were beaten 4-0 by the League One's senior side on Tuesday. The Dane, who went off through injury in the second period, impressed overall and Dawson believed that if the striker was to go on loan, the side would need to asses their options and ensure it would be at the right club for Sørensen's development.

"It has to be the right place to go on loan - [against Sunderland] you saw some of the strengths he has and some of the areas where he has to develop.

"We need to make sure if he does go out on loan that it is the right place for him," he remarked.

"He needs to play every week and the best place for him to go on loan is somewhere where there's a recognised experienced striker for him to learn from."

