Gonzalo Higuain 'Agrees' to Join Chelsea as Milan Look to End Loan Agreement With Juventus

By 90Min
January 09, 2019

Chelsea are on the brink of signing AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuaín after the Argentine accepted the club's most recent offer to swap San Siro for Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old has been struggling to find his feet since joining the Rossoneri, scoring just six league goals, while the club have also been facing an uphill battle on matching the forward's €8m-a-year wages.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Milan appear to have already decided they will not sign Higuaín permanently at the end of the season and they're even willing to cut ties with him this month, while Chelsea manager Sarri wants a reunion in west London before the second half of the season gets underway.

Marca claims that Chelsea have already reached out to Higuaín over the move and the striker has accepted the club's terms. The move is expected to open the door for Álvaro Morata to leave the club this month.

Higuaín's season-long loan spell in Milan has to be cut short by his parent club Juventus before a deal to Chelsea can go through, although there aren't expected to be any hitches which could hold the deal back once it's given the green light.

Higuaín first worked with Chelsea manager Sarri when they were both on the books at Napoli, the striker's first club since leaving Real Madrid in 2013. He scored 36 goals under the Italian head coach before being shipped out to Juventus for €90m.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Despite having a trophy-laden few years in Turin, Higuaín hasn't been able to replicate the same form which saw him become a household name in Italy and the forward hopes that a change of scenery will kick-start his career once again.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)