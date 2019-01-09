Yannick Carrasco Willing to Take Pay Cut to Complete Arsenal Transfer

Belgian midfielder Yannick Carrasco is reportedly willing to take a pay cut in order to join Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Carrasco currently plays for Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang and is on a lucrative £9m per-year contract. The former Atletico Madrid midfielder joined the Chinese side in February of 2018 and has scored seven goals in 25 appearances.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

However, Calcio Mercato suggest that the Belgian midfielder is unhappy in China and is willing to take a pay cut in order to move back to Europe, with Arsenal joined by Manchester United and AC Milan in the running for his signature.

At just 25, the midfielder has plenty of time left, and wants to play at the top level of European football again. Many fans will feel that his move to China came very early in his career.

Carrasco's European pedigree is evident, as is proven by his 23 goals during his time at Atletico Madrid, and his 20 goals at Monaco where he started his career. He has also featured for Belgium in 31 international appearances and was a member of the 2018 World Cup squad that finished third.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Carrasco's future in China has been shadowed in uncertainty following a bust up with a teammate during training back in November. He left teammate Jin Pengxiang requiring hospital treatment for a nose injury.





Arsenal have been searching for a winger this January as their squad is hampered by injuries. Unai Emery has been forced to employ a number of players in wider positions, with some playing out of their natural position.

The likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have all featured on the wing this season. With their need for a winger identified Arsenal have also outlined Barcelona winger Denis Suarez as a number one priority.