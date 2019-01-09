Yannick Carrasco Willing to Take Pay Cut to Complete Arsenal Transfer

By 90Min
January 09, 2019

Belgian midfielder Yannick Carrasco is reportedly willing to take a pay cut in order to join Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Carrasco currently plays for Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang and is on a lucrative £9m per-year contract. The former Atletico Madrid midfielder joined the Chinese side in February of 2018 and has scored seven goals in 25 appearances.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

However, Calcio Mercato suggest that the Belgian midfielder is unhappy in China and is willing to take a pay cut in order to move back to Europe, with Arsenal joined by Manchester United and AC Milan in the running for his signature. 

At just 25, the midfielder has plenty of time left, and wants to play at the top level of European football again. Many fans will feel that his move to China came very early in his career.

Carrasco's European pedigree is evident, as is proven by his 23 goals during his time at Atletico Madrid, and his 20 goals at Monaco where he started his career. He has also featured for Belgium in 31 international appearances and was a member of the 2018 World Cup squad that finished third.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Carrasco's future in China has been shadowed in uncertainty following a bust up with a teammate during training back in November. He left teammate Jin Pengxiang requiring hospital treatment for a nose injury.


Arsenal have been searching for a winger this January as their squad is hampered by injuries. Unai Emery has been forced to employ a number of players in wider positions, with some playing out of their natural position. 

The likes of Henrikh MkhitaryanPierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have all featured on the wing this season. With their need for a winger identified Arsenal have also outlined Barcelona winger Denis Suarez as a number one priority.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)