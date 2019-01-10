Brighton vs Liverpool Preview: How to Watch, Team News, Recent Form & More

Brighton take on Liverpool at the Amex in the Premier League on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp's table-topping side looking to avoid their third defeat on the row following losses to Manchester City and Wolves in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively.

Brighton have largely struggled for consistency this term, though impressive showings against Arsenal, Everton and West Ham have seen the Seagulls take five points from their last three games.

Liverpool, after an unbeaten start to the season, finally succumbed to their first loss of the season to title rivals City last week and will be desperate to return to winning ways on the South Coast on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's clash:

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 12th January What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 GMT Where Is it Played? Amex Stadium TV Channel/ Live Stream? Game Not Televised Referee? Kevin Friend

Team News

Brighton manager Chris Hughton may be forced into a reshuffle at the back with left-back Bernardo picking up a hamstring injury against West Ham, which could see Gaetan Bong return to the side.

Goalkeeper Matt Ryan, who has been key for the Seagulls at times this season, is away on international duty in the Asia Cup with Australia, as is Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Liverpool's Dejan Lovren was forced off with a hamstring injury just minutes into the Reds' FA Cup defeat against Wolves, meaning Fabinho is likely to deputise alongside Virgil Van Dijk in defence with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip still sidelined.

Predicted Lineups

Brighton Button; Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Bong; March, Stephens, Propper, Gross; Locadia, Murray. Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum; Shaqiri, Firmino, Mané; Salah.

Head to Head Record

In previous meetings between the two sides, Liverpool have emerged victorious 16 times, with Brighton managing to win just four fixtures.

Recent results are just as ominous for Brighton fans, with the Reds winning seven of the previous eight encounters between the two.

Liverpool have scored 10 times in the previous three league meetings since Brighton's promotion to the Premier League.

Recent Form

Brighton's performances have improved as the season has gone on, though inconsistency continues to undermine the Seagulls when they seem to be building a head of steam. Hughton's side have steadied the ship somewhat in recent weeks with two draws and a victory over Everton in the league, and an impressive midweek victory over Bournemouth in the FA cup.

Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season was finally brought to a halt by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last weekend in a crucial fixture between the league's two outright contenders for the title.

Klopp's selection in the FA cup frustrated many fans as the Reds succumbed to their second defeat of the season just days after their loss at the Etihad. Avoiding defeat at the Amex, and talk of a mini-crisis, will be of paramount importance for the German.

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures:

Brighton Liverpool Brighton 3-1 Bournemouth (05/01) Wolves 2-1 Liverpool (07/01) West Ham 2-2 Brighton (02/01) Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool (03/01) Brighton 1-0 Everton (29/12) Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal (29/12) Brighton 1-1 Arsenal (26/12) Liverpool 4-0 Newcastle (26/12) Bournemouth 2-0 Brighton (22/12) Wolves 0-2 Liverpool (21/12)

Prediction

Hughton's sides are notoriously resolute and well-drilled, though Liverpool this term have shown they are capable of breaking down teams that try and sit in deep against them.

Hughton may be tempted to have a go and attack a makeshift Reds backline, though Liverpool possess just as much threat on the counter with their pace in attack.

Barring any slip-ups, Klopp's side should find victory on Saturday fairly routine to get their campaign back on track.

Prediction Brighton 0-2 Liverpool