Chelsea vs Newcastle Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Chelsea host Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Premier League returns to west London after the hectic festive period.

It looks likely to be a very tight affair as Sarri's men need to get back to winning ways at the Bridge after dropping points in back to back home games.

Rafa Benitez and his players will arrive in west London in a bad state having only won once in their last nine games, scoring just five times. However, the Magpies will be hungry to cause an upset against Sarri's men.

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 12 January What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stamford Bridge TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 Referee? Chris Kavanagh

Team News

Chelsea were happy to see Willian come back into the starting lineup against Tottenham in midweek while Olivier Giroud and Pedro were also fit enough to be subbed on in the second half.

Sarri is expected to start with the Brazilian again as well as giving youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi another chance on the left, with star player Eden Hazard leading the front three. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is out with a back injury, while Alvaro Morata is a doubt. The Spaniard was left out of the squad against Tottenham and could leave the club this month. Newcastle are missing Karl Darlow, while the duo of Mo Diame and Federico Fernandez are doubtful after sitting out the Blackburn tie in the FA Cup. Paul Dummett and Jonjo Shelvey are still going through recoveries and it is uncertain whether they will be fit enough to be in the squad on Saturday. Predicted Lineups Chelsea Kepa; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Barkley; Willian, Hazard, Hudson-Odoi. Newcastle Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie; Diame, Hayden; Atsu, Perez; Rondon. Head to Head Record This will be the 165th clash between the two sides. Chelsea have come out on top 72 times whereas Newcastle were the victors on 53 occasions. They have settled for a draw 39 times before Saturday.



