Pep Guardiola Says Burton 'Have to Be Proud' of Carabao Cup Run Despite 9-0 Hammering By Man City

By 90Min
January 10, 2019

Pep Guardiola revealed that Man City will take their second leg tie seriously following their 9-0 thrashing of Burton Albion in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Six different players got on the score sheet as City ran riot against the League 1 side with Gabriel Jesus claiming four goals. Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez also struck as City fought for double figures. Burton caused a few problems early in the first half but once City got going there was no stopping them. 

"The result was good and of course we are already in the final but we have to play the second leg. We will take it seriously.

"The result was good and of course we are already in the final but we have to play the second leg. We will take it seriously. Burton have had an incredible tournament. They have to be so proud, they did so well."

The Spaniard also hailed the importance of striker Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian scored four goals and continuously caused the Brewers defence problems throughout the match.

"Strikers need to score goals, Gabriel Jesus has had chances in the last few games and today he has scored. He is so important.

"It is not easy to play this type of game against a lower team, we made good runs in behind and we took it seriously. After the second and third goal it was easier, we were faster and quicker."

Guardiola revealed that after the game he would meet with Burton manager Nigel Clough for a glass of mine. 

"I am off for a glass of wine with Nigel Clough, I know how important his father was for English football, he was a genius. Incredible. It will be a pleasure to share some minutes with him."

The second leg will be played on January 23 at the Pirelli Stadium. 

