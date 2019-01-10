Pep Guardiola Says Burton 'Have to Be Proud' of Carabao Cup Run Despite 9-0 Hammering By Man City

Pep Guardiola revealed that Man City will take their second leg tie seriously following their 9-0 thrashing of Burton Albion in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.



Six different players got on the score sheet as City ran riot against the League 1 side with Gabriel Jesus claiming four goals. Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez also struck as City fought for double figures. Burton caused a few problems early in the first half but once City got going there was no stopping them.

👏@ManCity this evening 👏



😀Biggest ever win in a @Carabao_Cup semi-final



😀Pep Guardiola's joint biggest win as a head coach



😀Man City's biggest win since November 1987



😀3rd biggest win ever in a @Carabao_Cup game pic.twitter.com/TMzngXB4VV — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 9, 2019

The Man City boss was full of praise for Burton’s progress in the tournament and fight throughout the first leg, telling BBC Sport: "The result was good and of course we are already in the final but we have to play the second leg. We will take it seriously.

The Spaniard also hailed the importance of striker Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian scored four goals and continuously caused the Brewers defence problems throughout the match.



"I have never scored four before in my career, I am so happy for this."



💬 @gabrieljesus33



🔥🔥🔥🔥 @sure #mancity pic.twitter.com/bbaDWYeLKZ — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 9, 2019

"Strikers need to score goals, Gabriel Jesus has had chances in the last few games and today he has scored. He is so important.



"It is not easy to play this type of game against a lower team, we made good runs in behind and we took it seriously. After the second and third goal it was easier, we were faster and quicker."



Guardiola revealed that after the game he would meet with Burton manager Nigel Clough for a glass of mine.



FULL-TIME: The #Brewers are beaten Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.



Thank you to all of our brilliant supporters, we heard you all match!#BAFC pic.twitter.com/MzTvIYHImo — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) January 9, 2019

"I am off for a glass of wine with Nigel Clough, I know how important his father was for English football, he was a genius. Incredible. It will be a pleasure to share some minutes with him."



The second leg will be played on January 23 at the Pirelli Stadium.

