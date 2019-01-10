Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling wrote an inspiring message of support to a young fan who suffered racial abuse and said "don't let them take away your courage."

Sterling wrote to the fan after the young boy's grandmother revealed the fan had been having a difficult experience.

"Remember to stand tall and be proud of who you are," Sterling wrote in the letter.

“Speaking up isn’t easy, but easy never changed anything.”



After hearing that a young fan had been racially abused. Raheem Sterling sent a personal letter of support.



Sterling has been the victim of racial abuse himself. Most recently, he was at the center of an alleged incident during a match against Chelsea in December. In response to this, Sterling posted on Instagram saying newspapers "fuel racism" in their biased coverage of black athletes.

In 2017, a man was jailed for 16 weeks after racially abusing and kicking Sterling outside a Manchester City training ground. Sterling concluded his message with more support and a autographed photo.

"Remember speaking up doesn't always make life easy, but easy never changed anything," Sterling wrote.