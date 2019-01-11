Puma Launch Brand New Gaming Inspired 'Power Up' Pack for FUTURE & ONE Boots

By 90Min
January 11, 2019

Puma has launched the 'Power Up' pack to be worn by Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Aguero, Luis Suarez, Romelu Lukaku and Marco Reus, designed to merge the real world of football and the virtual world of gaming as players 'unlock new levels'.

The new 'Power Up' pack updates both the Puma Future 19.1 and the Puma One 19.1 with blasts of red and flashes of blue, straight from gaming and arcade culture to inspire bursts of energy and creativity when the players are on the pitch.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Picture: Puma Future 19.1 'Power Up'


Image by Jamie Spencer

Picture: Puma One 19.1 'Power Up'

And both the Future and One feature all the latest Puma technology to deliver.

Worn by Griezmann, Reus and Suarez, the Future in particular continues to evolve, with a refined system that combines 'NETFIT' and '3D Havoc Frame' into one layer that brings the foot closer to the ball for better overall fit, touch and stability.

Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer

The One, meanwhile, continues to retain all of its original principles of perfecting every aspect that a player needs from a boot: fit, fast, feel, each delivered by unique design and engineering.

Lukaku and Aguero will be among the players wearing the One.

Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer

The 'Power Up' pack can be purchased exclusively from selected stores from January 11, before global release on January 15.

