Sevilla Officially Confirm Agreement With Barcelona Over Transfer of Munir El Haddadi

Sevilla have confirmed that they have reached an agreement in principle to sign Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi.

After struggling to break through into Ernesto Valverde's side this season, with just seven La Liga appearances to his name, Munir was tipped to leave the Camp Nou in search of regular first team football.



The Catalan giants' La Liga rivals have now confirmed via their official club website that the 23-year-old has signed a contract with them, with a fee for the winger reported to be in the region of €1m.

Munir made his debut for Barcelona aged just 18 when the Catalans took on Elche under Luis Enrique in the 2014/2015 season.

The Spaniard was a star of the Barcelona Under-19 side that won the UEFA Youth League in 2014, and went on to make a total of 56 appearances for his boyhood club.

[BREAKING NEWS] Agreement with Sevilla for transfer of Munir El Haddadi



In a trophy-laden spell at Camp Nou, Munir picked up the La Liga title twice, the Copa del Rey twice, a Champions League, a FIFA World Cup, a UEFA Super Cup and two Spanish Super Cups.

Despite the club's success, Munir was often on the periphery of the first-team squad and struggled to establish himself as a consistent starter in the team.

The 23-year-old leaves Barcelona after five seasons at the club, and with 12 goals in his 56 appearances for the side.