Arsenal Competing With Manchester United Over Transfer of Porto Star Yacine Brahimi

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign Porto attacker Yacine Brahimi. The Algerian international, whose contract expires in the summer, has also attracted interest from Manchester United.

Brahimi has been at Porto since 2014, and has been in impressive form for the Portuguese giants, this season scoring six goals. He's also played in five of Porto's Champions League games as they qualified top of Group D to set up a tie with Roma in the next round. The 28-year-old would be available on a free transfer in the summer, which has put European clubs on alert.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

The Mirror report that both teams have opened talks with the player, who is now free to discuss moves to other clubs.

Brahimi operates as a winger or attacking midfielder, which could fit the bill for Unai Emery's new look Arsenal side. Given United's depth in attacking positions (Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez spring to mind before you consider Tahith Chong threatening to break through from the academy) Brahimi could be a much more important signing for Arsenal than for their Manchester rivals.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Furthermore, United as of yet don't have a manager for next season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to head back to Molde at the end of the season - although the Champions League winner has admitted that he would be open to taking the job permanently. The uncertainty at Old Trafford could give Arsenal the upper hand in negotiations with the player, as Emery looks like he's in it for the long haul in north London.