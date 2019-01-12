Fabinho Hints at Underhanded Tactics Employed by Paris Saint-Germain in Transfer Rumour Mill

Fabinho has insisted he made the right choice in joining Liverpool, whilst also criticising PSG's controversial transfer tactics.

The Brazilian moved to Anfield in the summer from Monaco for a fee of around £40m, and after a slow start to life at Liverpool is now becoming more of a regular member of Jurgen Klopp's starting 11. He's now made 13 Premier League appearances - including nine starts - and has helped the Reds to the top of the table.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Things were very different for the midfielder a matter of months ago, when he was deemed unable to cope with the demands of the Premier League by his manager, leaving him to slowly be eased into the first team. During those hard times, he was constantly being linked with a move back to France with reported interest from PSG, although nothing concrete ever materialised.

Speaking to L'Equipe , Fabinho insisted he never wanted to leave the Reds and went onto criticise the timing of PSG reported interest given the fact it came just days before Liverpool's crucial Champions League clash with the Parisians. He said: “I never thought of going elsewhere.





“I know a lot of things were written in the newspapers, but it wasn’t true. What’s funny is that this PSG loan story came out just before our Champions League match [in November]. And I had already experienced a similar story the day before the final of the Coupe de la Ligue between PSG and Monaco [in March 2018]. It’s a strange coincidence, isn't it?”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The midfielder seems to think it was more than just a coincidence, however regardless he looks to be a lot more comfortable with his surrounding now compared to when he first arrived on Merseyside, and he'll be hoping for a sustained run in the starting lineup as Liverpool push to try and win their first title in the Premier League era.

